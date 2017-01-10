Thick Bodied Ashanti Stays In A Bathing Suit, Usually A Bikini [Photos]

Remember when Ashanti was a teeny-bopper singer, crooning over R&B and Hip-Hop beats? Now, besides constantly performing, she’s a legit thirst trap setter who stays in a bathing suit.

To be fair in the last year she did spend time in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. Thus rocking a bathing suit is kind of mandatory.

Nevertheless, you know what you’re doing, Ashanti. Does every piece of swimwear need to be highlighted on the ‘Gram?

Yeah, y’all ain’t complaining. Peep the evidence below and on the flip.

Shout out to dope photographer Beanz for the inspiration.

Photos: Instagram

