Twitter Reacts To The White Michael Jackson In Urban Myths

Nobody was ready for actor Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of Michael Jackson. Nobody.

Admit it, either you or somebody you know has cracked a joke about Michael Jackson’s race or skin color over the years. From In Living Color to “Uncle Ruckus” from The Boondocks saying he has “reverse vitiligo,” MJ’s appearance has been the butt of many jokes.

But no joke in the world could’ve braced us for what the television series Urban Myths is attempting to pull off. In case you aren’t hip to it, Urban Myths is a show where actors portray various public figures and entertainers placed in peculiar situations. One example is where Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando go on a road trip after the 9/11 attacks. As weird as that may sound, the most interesting part is the choice cast Joseph Fiennes of American Horror Story fame as MJ.

Only this clip is available so far, but those seconds were more than enough for Twitter to start judging the hell out the performance.

Me after I saw Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/YuqgCXT0CI — 🖤GEEK HOES🖤 (@beatrixforkiddo) January 11, 2017

Photo: Screenshot

