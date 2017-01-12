10 Things We Learned From Yung Berg On The Breakfast Club

To start things off Charlamagne Tha God said what everyone listening was thinking – why’s Yung Berg getting interviewed on The Breakfast Club?



Well, he may not have had a hit rap song out in a few years but he’s surely produced a few of your favorite cuts.

Chris Brown’s “Party,” Big Sean’s “Bounce Back,” Nicki Minaj’s “Favorite,” and Pusha T’s “Paid” are just a few cuts that Berg’s been behind the board for.

Today the man that you loved to hate on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk his life before Hip-Hop, his connection to DMX, and why Bow Wow is a sucka.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Yung Berg on The Breakfast Club.

YUNG LA REID…. Good luck niggas A photo posted by Christian (@hitmaka) on Aug 11, 2016 at 1:07am PDT

Email This

Leave a Comment