Omar Mazariego

10 Things We Learned From Yung Berg On The Breakfast Club

» by Jan 12 2017, 2:26pm

To start things off Charlamagne Tha God said what everyone listening was thinking – why’s Yung Berg getting interviewed on The Breakfast Club?

Well, he may not have had a hit rap song out in a few years but he’s surely produced a few of your favorite cuts.

Chris Brown’s “Party,” Big Sean’s “Bounce Back,” Nicki Minaj’s “Favorite,” and Pusha T’s “Paid” are just a few cuts that Berg’s been behind the board for.

Today the man that you loved to hate on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk his life before Hip-Hop, his connection to DMX, and why Bow Wow is a sucka.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Yung Berg on The Breakfast Club.

YUNG LA REID…. Good luck niggas

A photo posted by Christian (@hitmaka) on

