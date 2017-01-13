Social Media Star Summerella Has Curves To Go With The Comedy

Summerella has been storming the social media channels since 2014, with the now-defunct Vine being where she became something of a rising star. Now with the advent of Instagram and SnapChat, the Atlanta-based singer and media figure has continued her streak of collecting fans with each new video release and post.

While it’s natural to focus on Summerella’s zany antics, she’s also quite easy on the eyes. She seems to be aware of that too, using her curves to accentuate some of her comical aims. With just under 2 million followers, the “Chocolate Gode$$” is well on her way to eclipsing that mark and beyond. And don’t forget, she’s a very capable vocalist that should be exploding on airwaves very soon.

Check out our latest Bangin Candy, Summerella, below and on the following pages.

When your bestfriend notice your butt getting bigger pic.twitter.com/6TmdjsZDsC — Summer B (@_Summerella_) January 11, 2017

—

Photo: Instagram

Email This

Leave a Comment