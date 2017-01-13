Steve Harvey Met With Donald Trump, Twitter Certifies His Cancellation

Today (Jan. 13) in New York City, Steve Harvey met with Donald Trump. The comedian said Cheeto Jesus was “sincere” and said he was called in to discuss helping inner cities.

Harvey said he also met with Uncle Ben Carson and is planning to help out cities like Chicago and Detroit.

“They have a plan for the inner cities but they need some help and so that’s why they called me. So we’ll see what I can do,” said Harvey in the lobby of Trump Tower.

Because, all Black people live in the inner-cities. #Sarcasm

Steve Harvey announces he'll team up with Ben Carson at HUD to "see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities" pic.twitter.com/c0xzvAh6Oi — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 13, 2017

Also, there is nothing sincere about Donald Trump. Except his desire to fatten his bank accounts. Harvey also said he wants to get Trump and the Obamas on Family Feud. For real.

So needless to say, besides alt-right flunkies and devout conservatives, Harvey is getting fried on these Internets.

Like we said, the jigaboos and coons are bigging this up. See:

Glad to see @IAmSteveHarvey meeting with @realDonaldTrump. "All We Want is Unity" Thank you Steve for stepping up. Choo Choo Baby! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Dtjl1MA9ga — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 13, 2017

However, most of us see the jig loud and clear. Don’t take our word for it, see for yourself below and on the following pages.

"Name someone who just sold their soul."

"OOOH! Steve Harvey!"

"Survey says–" pic.twitter.com/7oEgKzpAHV — Lauren Warren (@iamlaurenp) January 13, 2017

Nooow it makes sense why Steve Harvey would make offensive jokes about a group of people! https://t.co/8I22uxwOYx — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) January 13, 2017

Steve Harvey: im standing here with the next president, miss columbia pic.twitter.com/UygjwwINT9 — rudy mustang (@roostermustache) January 13, 2017

i cannot wait for black america to give steve harvey a piece of their mind after he kisses up to trump pic.twitter.com/SSiIm5nLTV — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 13, 2017

