DL Hughley Blasts Trump And His Black Celebrity Supporters, “F*ck You Forever” [VIDEO]

Well damn. D.L. Hughley has drawn his line in the sand with a video of himself blasting Donald Trump for using Black celebrities to appear like he cares about Black people.

After taking a tally on all of the Black people we’ve seen get invited to Trump Tower to “talk” with the next President, you’ll notice most of them have something in common.

They’re all famous entertainers or athletes. Kanye West, Ray Lewis, Jim Brown and now Steve Harvey have all had their photo-ops with the President-elect after being engaged in “talks” about how he can help the African-American community.

D.L. Hughley sees through the bullsh*t though. In a video that is making the rounds online, the comedian and talk show host rips Trump for his fake attempt at communicating with Black folks. He questions Trump’s intentions by reminding us all that he has spent the better part of the last decade disrespecting President Barack Obama.

“It amazes me that to convince Black people that Donald Trump cares about them, he takes pictures with celebrities,” he begins. “If Donald Trump cared about Black people, he would not have denigrated the President with those claims of ‘birtherism.’ He would not have stoked fears and racist fears, saying that this man is less than, or not one of us to become President.”

He goes on to outline how Trump saying he will bring back “stop and frisk” and nominating suspected White supremacist Jeff Sessions as Attorney General is proof alone that he does not have Black people’s best interest at heart.

“You know why you have a comedian, rapper and football player out to talk about the concerns of the community,” he asks, setting up a joke that’s not meant to make you laugh. “Because that’s the positions you’re used to seeing us in. You’d rather have Black people as comedians, football players and rappers than the President. You’d rather see us run the ball than run the country. ”

Then he ends with a gavel, “F*ck you now and f*ck you forever.”

Guess it’s safe to assume Hughley will not be performing at the White House anytime soon.

#DLHughley shares his thoughts on #DonaldTrump. A video posted by VladTV (@vladtv) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Photo: Screenshot

Email This

Leave a Comment