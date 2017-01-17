Taxstone’s DNA Found On Gun Used In Irving Plaza Shooting: Report

Yesterday (Jan. 16), Hip-Hop podcaster Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, was arrested due to his alleged involvement in the shooting with Troy Ave that occurred at Irving Plaza during a T.I. concert last year. According to authorities, his DNA was found all over the gun used in the incident, which also is a murder weapon.

Reports the New York Times:

A hip-hop podcast host who feuded for years with the Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave was arrested on Monday on a federal weapons possession charge in connection with a shooting last year in which the rapper’s bodyguard was killed. DNA believed to belong to the podcast host, Daryl Campbell, 31, who is known as Taxstone, was found on the trigger, hand grip and magazine of the 9-millimeter Kel-Tec semiautomatic handgun that was used in the shooting in the V.I.P. green room of a crowded Manhattan concert venue, a federal complaint says.

The report confirms what many thought—that was Taxstone seen fleeing while Troy Ave is letting off shots from a firearm in his direction.

Mr. Campbell had the gun before the shooting, and videos show him coming into the green room before the gunfire and then fleeing, the complaint says. In front of him was the bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter. Behind Mr. Campbell was a person who is not named in the complaint, but who appears to be Troy Ave — whose real name is Roland Collins — based on earlier police accounts. Wounded in the legs, Mr. Collins was holding the Kel-Tec gun and firing it toward a fleeing Mr. Campbell.

To be clear, both Troy Ave and Taxstone’s DNA was on the gun that killed McPhatter, per the authorities.

Taxstone was arrested for charges that included being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Photo: Instagram

