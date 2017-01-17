WATCH: Mike Tyson Drops Soulja Boy Diss, Video Is Random As Hell

So Mike Tyson will be training Chris Brown for his boxing match against struggle rapper Soulja Boy. Naturally, this means that the boxing legend really did a prep a diss track aimed at Draco, and has a video to accompany the new track.

“I’m Mike Tyson, the greatest ever/Mayweather, fair weather,” spits Iron Mike on “If You Show Up.”

Seriously, he’s rapping. As for the video, we are privy to a bunch of Instagram selfies in the gym types (and a Soulja Boy lookalike) lip-syncing and acting aggressively. We used the only Black chick in the video for the thumbnail, for cultural purposes.

Yo, this really happened.

Watch below.

—

Photo: screen cap