DL Hughley Slams MLK III For Shucking For Donald Trump

Martin Luther King, Jr’s son, Martin Luther King III, played himself and met with Donald Trump, on MLK Day no less. DL Hughley, like many, didn’t appreciate the gesture and slammed the Civil Rights icon’s son.

Actually, he dragged MLK III for all the filth since he basically let Cheeto Jesus slide for slandering the great John Lewis.

“He was wrong for what he said about John Lewis, and if Martin Luther King had the balls his father did, he’d have said it,” Hughley told TMZ. “You can say wrong is wrong. He’s Martin Luther King, not the Burger King.”

Also, Hughley called MLK III the “Gator” of the family. Bruh…

Don't forget that Martin Luther King III tried 2 sell his fathers bible and nobel prize for money! He's the Gator of the king family #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 17, 2017

Peep more from Hughley on the flip.

Photo: TMZ

