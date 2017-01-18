Chrisette Michele Reportedly Booked For Trump Inauguration, Gets Fried Crispy On Twitter

And then there was one. Chrisette Michele has put it all on the line and reportedly agreed to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As we inch closer and closer to the day that hell officially freezes over, the biggest question has become, as Snoop Dogg put it, “Which one of you jigaboo ass n*ggas gonna be the first one” to agree to perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration. 2 Chainz said he got the call, but turned them down. Then we found out a little known Gospel singer named Travis Greene got a call and he happily accepted.

But now, we have a recognizable name who has decided to cross party lines and do the dance with the devil: Chrisette Michele.

The woman who blessed us on the Rick Ross classic “Aston Martin Music” has reportedly cashed out and agreed to sing for “the Donald.”

NY Daily News reports:

Singer Chrisette Michele will join the party ushering in Trump’s presidency, according to sources close to the festivities. We’re told that the deal was reached a week ago, but has been kept “a big secret” because Michelle’s camp feared the seven days of criticism that would surely lead up the the divisive President-elect’s big day. They became especially concerned when Jennifer Holliday, who’d committed to performing for PEOTUS last week, withdrew amidst heavy pressure on Monday, citing “a lapse of judgment.” Our insiders say that inauguration organizers first reached out to Michele’s team asking her to perform the song “Intentional” with singers Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett — the same trio with whom she did that tune on BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” broadcast one year ago. We’re told that plan fell apart when at least two of those three singers declined the offer. But, according to our sources, Michelle agreed to sing for the Prez so long as she could perform an R&B set.

Michele’s cancellation has been pending since last year when she said she felt marching and protesting were out of style and that boycotting was counter-productive since Black people, like her, have products for sale inside large stores too.

Michele’s camp has yet to comment on the Trump booking.

Black Twitter getting ready for Chrisette Michelle's response… pic.twitter.com/6Gx94r4ifj — Rich. Yeah that one. (@NotoriousGRC) January 18, 2017

But the frying has already begun and the kitchen is smoking.

I'd pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

