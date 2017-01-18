13 Things We Learned From Trina On The Breakfast Club

The Diamond Princess’s been keeping a low profile for a hot minute but has lately been dropping some new records. Trina has even been rumored to be participating in the upcoming Miami spinoff of the massively popular Love & Hip Hop series.



When Charlamagne Tha God isn’t apparently shooting his shot, the Diamond Princess breaks down the characteristic of an F-Boy, what she won’t do in the bedroom, and the one white guy she has a crush on.

Here’s the 13 things we learned about Trina on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo:

Email This

Leave a Comment