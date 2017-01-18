Omar Mazariego

13 Things We Learned From Trina On The Breakfast Club

News, Video, Trina
 
» by Jan 18 2017, 5:16pm

The Diamond Princess’s been keeping a low profile for a hot minute but has lately been dropping some new records. Trina has even been rumored to be participating in the upcoming Miami spinoff of the massively popular Love & Hip Hop series.

When Charlamagne Tha God isn’t apparently shooting his shot, the Diamond Princess breaks down the characteristic of an F-Boy, what she won’t do in the bedroom, and the one white guy she has a crush on.

Here’s the 13 things we learned about Trina on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Instagram

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15
Comment Comments: 0 Tags Tags: the breakfast club, trina Views Views: 1

Leave a Comment