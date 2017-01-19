Looks Like NBA Cameras Caught Russell Westbrook Calling Kevin Durant “B*tch Ass N*gga” [VIDEO]

Is Russell Westbrook still that angry about Kevin Durant ditching the Oklahoma City Thunder to play for the Golden State Warriors?

In their second meeting since the season started, Westbrook and Durant still seem to have an icy relationship on and off the court. The former teammates did no talking during their first game against each other. In the second game that took place Wednesday night, Durant attempted to engage with Westbrook, but he wasn’t too interested.

However, it does appear that Westbrook had some words for Durant after the game and they were not pleasant. As the game drew to close, with the Warriors coming away with another lopsided victory, NBA cameras captured Westbrook yelling “don’t say what’s up to that b*tch ass n*gga.”

[NSFW] "Don't say wassup to that b–ch a–" – Russell Westbrook tells his teammates not to talk to Kevin Durant. A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

To be fair, no one truly knows who the comments were directed towards. There is no footage of OKC players fraternizing with their former teammate. Plus, the “b*tch ass n*gga” could’ve easily been directed at Warriors center Zaza Pachulia who got away with a hard foul on Westbrook and stood over him afterward. Or it could’ve been aimed at Draymond Green who has kicked Westbrook’s teammate Steven Adams in between the legs twice.

Plus, the last time people assumed they thought Westbrook was talking slick about Durant, they were completely wrong and locker room reporter got checked very hard for it.

Either way, it doesn’t look like Westbrook is ready to put this behind him yet. It’s going to be interesting to see how they interact when they both expected to play in the NBA All-Star Game next month.

Photo: Screenshot

