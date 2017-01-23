White Nationalist Richard Spencer Catches 2-Piece & A Biscuit, Twitter Rejoices With Memes

Richard Spencer is a white nationalist, billed an “alt-right leader” and is basically a Nazi, allegedly. While being interviewed at a Trump Inauguration protest on Friday (Jan. 2o), dude got snuffed by a protester—and it was legit glorious.

Of course, it got caught on video and it quickly went viral.

Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's #inauguration pic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT — Gender-Professecs (@MrTrunney) January 20, 2017

We also are laughing at (actually with) the women sarcastically asking Spencer if he likes Black people and if he would marry a Black woman?

Dick Spencer also said he was wasn’t a neo-nazi or liked by the KKK. But ya know, alternative facts.

Along with the joy of seeing a xenophone get his comeuppance (while explaining that racist frog struggle), the memes quickly began flourishing.

Peep the best of Spencer getting snuffed to music below and on the flip. By the way, before you try to go there, it was a white guy that served up the 2-piece. Yeah, all races can’t stand this guy.

We gotta start with this one, #fortheculture.

"Richard Spencer" Thought I'd contribute too. Dmx – x gonna give it to ya#RichardSpencer pic.twitter.com/XjS7aICAgu — vixy (@Flomp_It) January 21, 2017

Phil Collins, classic.

I made one of those Richard Spencer videos. pic.twitter.com/ToudvGAPhW — don (@donswaynos) January 21, 2017

Guile's theme goes with everything. pic.twitter.com/EGloABJhWz — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 21, 2017

Photo: screen cap

