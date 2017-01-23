Omar Mazariego

10 Things We Learned From Jhené Aiko On The Breakfast Club

Uncategorized
 
» by Jan 23 2017, 5:08pm

Jhené Aiko’s been in the game a lot longer than most people know, but when her hit “Maniac” dropped not too long ago it caused quite a stir and got her undivided attention from a gang of new fans.

Today the vegan artist who made “hop on that d*ck like a maniac” a popular saying stopped by The Breakfast Club to speak about Big Sean being an inspiration for her hit, being a nymphomaniac, and her ethnicity.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Jhené Aiko on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Power 105

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
Comment Comments: 0 Tags Tags: the breakfast club, jhene aiko

Leave a Comment