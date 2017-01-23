#NotMySuperBowl: Hashtag Confirms This Year’s Super Bowl Might Be Wack

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will be playing in Super Bowl LI. But football fans can only see the “L.”

After the two teams won their respective conference championships on Sunday, the #NotMySuperBowl hashtag emerged with plenty of fans [mainly sour Packers and Steelers fans] saying that this year’s Super Bowl may be a wash.

One, we have the Patriots, who have become synonymous with cheating scandals in recent years. going back to the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. On top of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick being open Donald Trump supporters, the Pats have become one of the most hated teams in football outside of their own fanbase.

Then, you have the Atlanta Falcons who ironically hired key members of the Patriots staff in recent years and got caught using illegal artificial crowd noise at their home games. Their fanbase has also become known as perhaps the most petty bunch in the NFL. Just two weeks ago they invited Future to a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team his former girlfriend Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson plays for. Plus, the team DJ purposely played more Future songs that usual to try and get in Wilson’s head. Even Future himself reportedly sent boxes of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s jerseys in the mail to his son who lives with the couple.

Falcons fans are also known for pulling stunts like this:

A video posted by Shydney Poitier (@gripplyaz) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

So, you have one team people hate to see win, versus a team that doesn’t know how to act when they do win.

Hense, the response from Twitter.

The Patriots are an athletic supremacist group #NotMySuperBowl — Saint Michael (@stzrdom) January 23, 2017

Comments: 0 Tags: super bowl

Email This

Leave a Comment