9 Things We Learned From Jemele Hill & Michael Smith On The Breakfast Club

Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless may be the most recognizable mainstream sports talk show hosts out, but Michael Smith and Jemele Hill have quietly established themselves as the culture’s favorite sports talk show duo with the success of His & Hers (formerly known as Numbers Never Lie) for a hot minute now.



Come February the duo will be taking over Sports Center but today the His & Hers co-hosts dropped by The Breakfast Club to do what they do best – talk sports.

Chopping it up with the AM trio, Jemele and Michael get into keeping true to themselves even against the advice of producers, loving the hate they get on social media, and the rumors of a romance behind the scenes.

Here’s the 9 things we learned from Jemele Hill and Michael Smith on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Power 105

Comments: 0 Tags: the breakfast club

Email This

Leave a Comment