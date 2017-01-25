A Check For $1.87?: The Best Moments From The New Edition Story, Pt. 1

The first part of BET’s The New Edition Story aired last night (Jan. 25), and as predicted Black Twitter was lit. Plenty of nostalgia flowed as we watched Bobby, Ricky, Ronnie, Mike and Ralph become a group.

The jokes were also flying thanks to the bad wigs, great music and The Wire characters.

But all the tea being spilled is what got the biggest reactions.

Peep the best of the best, starting with…

After FIVE years, and hella expenses (per the label), the parents caught a check for $1.87. That had to be split five ways. Bruh…

When they saw that check and it was 1.87$ #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/XzLJ2umTYX — issa wife 💕💍👑 (@_chillbruhh_) January 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/MrRickyBell/status/824098123064541185

Each member of the group is said to have made a measly $1.87 in royalties for their debut album #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/PaD6XljMka — Genius (@Genius) January 25, 2017

Young Bobby Brown was already doing the most, early.

"If you think about going up there and outshining everybody you can forget about it." Bobby: #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/jEURkHsqHo — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 25, 2017

Maurice Starr tried the divide and conquer. But Ralph Tresvant said he would only sign if the rest of the squad came along. Bless up!

Ralph Tresvant a real one. That was incredibly honorable what he did for his team. #NewEditionBET — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 25, 2017

Ralph Tresvant was more loyal at 11 years old than most of you grown niggaz #neweditionbet — lil duval (@lilduval) January 25, 2017

