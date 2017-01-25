A Check For $1.87?: The Best Moments From The New Edition Story, Pt. 1
The first part of BET’s The New Edition Story aired last night (Jan. 25), and as predicted Black Twitter was lit. Plenty of nostalgia flowed as we watched Bobby, Ricky, Ronnie, Mike and Ralph become a group.
The jokes were also flying thanks to the bad wigs, great music and The Wire characters.
But all the tea being spilled is what got the biggest reactions.
Peep the best of the best, starting with…
After FIVE years, and hella expenses (per the label), the parents caught a check for $1.87. That had to be split five ways. Bruh…
https://twitter.com/MrRickyBell/status/824098123064541185
Young Bobby Brown was already doing the most, early.
Maurice Starr tried the divide and conquer. But Ralph Tresvant said he would only sign if the rest of the squad came along. Bless up!
—
Photo: BET