Where’s Bobby Brown?: The Best Moments From The New Edition Story, Pt. 2

The New Edition Story was still lit for episode 2 last night (Jan. 26). Bobby Brown was acting a fool, Mike Bivins got woke to the music business and Ralph Tresvant stayed all in his feelings.

The commercials were still OD, but in the episode we saw a roller coaster of emotions with New Edition having to deal with shady business managers, family stress and plenty of personal drama.

We didn’t even mention the inner-group conflict, too. Of course, the Twitter audience shared their opinions too.

Peep the reactions—ranging from comedy to petty—below and on the flip. Let’s start with…

Black Twitter got extra hype when they heard the classic “Can You Stand The Rain.”

Singing "Can You Stand The Rain" at home along with the TV like. #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/Zp94gAKAw3 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 26, 2017

"Can You Stand the Rain" is a perfect song and I cannot believe how good this cover sounds. Cannot believe it! #NewEditionBET — JamilahIsoke Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) January 26, 2017

When I heard " can you stand the rain " #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/6PY7JWBCah — YOBE🔳 (@MacSaucy504) January 26, 2017

Listening to "Can You Stand the Rain "like #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/eG2LRcTe2j — Brownskin Trophy (@yaboy_neutron) January 26, 2017

No shade, but many can’t believe BET did such a good job.

This has to be the best television music biopic. You have to give credit to BET for having such a great miniseries 🙏🏾❤️ . #NewEditionBET — Kia.A (@mskiaabdi) January 26, 2017

I hope Lifetime is watching #NewEditionBET and taking notes. THIS is how you do a biopic. — NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) January 26, 2017

Photo: BET

