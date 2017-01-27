Chief Keef Arrested For Blessing Producer With The Fade, Robbed Him Too

Chief Keef has been arrested for blessing his ex-producer with the fade last week. Sosa got picked up by cops and charged with assaulting Ramsay The Great.

Oh yeah, the Chicago rapper was charged with robbing the guy, too, allegedly.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … Keef was wanted for questioning in the armed home invasion, and they got a warrant to search his pad in Tarzana, CA Thursday night. We’re told Keef and one other individual were taken into custody. Ramsay posted video and photos on his Instagram last week, claiming the rapper jumped him with 5 of his friends … while armed with an AK-47. He said he was going to file charges and apparently he was true to his word.

We’re not going to clown Ramsay The Great for seeking out justice via proper channels—he’s a civilian, after all.

“yea I’m pressing charges on yo ass. You a f*cking low life mf ni**as out here tryna do positive sh*t and you still on some goofy Chicago sh*t,” he wrote on Instagram. “We’ll see u in court”

That neck brace is going to make the slander inevitable, though. Peep Ramsay’s explanation about what went down on the flip.

