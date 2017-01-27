Take His Phone: Alleged Sexual Predator Kodak Black Films Hotel Orgy On IG Live
Kodak Black has sexually exposed himself again on Instagram Live, this time participating in group oral sex with a woman in a hotel.
Kodak Black was in Washington, D.C. Thursday night for a performance and it looks like he and some friends decided to partake of some tourism. Just weeks after exposing himself in the shower on social media, the Florida rapper logged on to Instagram Live and shared video of himself and his crew each receiving fellatio from somebody’s daughter.
The NSFW footage has already been removed but screenshots were captured.
While a select few may have found the video entertaining, many blasted Kodak for his reckless behavior. The delusional rap star is currently out on bail for a sexual battery charge in South Carolina, a state he is also now banned from ever returning to. You would think with a sex charge looming over his head Black would cool out on such shenanigans. Or maybe, he figures if he videotapes consensual behavior from now on, no one can accuse him of foul play.
Black also posted an IG Live video where he shared his very shaky views on STDs. He admits to having unprotected sex with women based on how they look.
Fans and followers on social media had plenty to say about Kodak Black’s short film.