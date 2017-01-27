Take His Phone: Alleged Sexual Predator Kodak Black Films Hotel Orgy On IG Live

Kodak Black has sexually exposed himself again on Instagram Live, this time participating in group oral sex with a woman in a hotel.

Kodak Black was in Washington, D.C. Thursday night for a performance and it looks like he and some friends decided to partake of some tourism. Just weeks after exposing himself in the shower on social media, the Florida rapper logged on to Instagram Live and shared video of himself and his crew each receiving fellatio from somebody’s daughter.

The NSFW footage has already been removed but screenshots were captured.

While a select few may have found the video entertaining, many blasted Kodak for his reckless behavior. The delusional rap star is currently out on bail for a sexual battery charge in South Carolina, a state he is also now banned from ever returning to. You would think with a sex charge looming over his head Black would cool out on such shenanigans. Or maybe, he figures if he videotapes consensual behavior from now on, no one can accuse him of foul play.

Black also posted an IG Live video where he shared his very shaky views on STDs. He admits to having unprotected sex with women based on how they look.

Kodak Black tweaking lately .. listen how the homie figures out if a chick got a STD or not 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/dVcItnDCaS — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 27, 2017

Fans and followers on social media had plenty to say about Kodak Black’s short film.

Kodak Black gotta be the dumbest artist ever! Pending sexual assault case and you record you and your boys running a train on a girl? — Al Weezy (@Nternational_Al) January 27, 2017

Comments: 0 Tags: kodak black

Email This

Leave a Comment