6 Tour Buses?: The Best Moments From The New Edition Story, Pt. 3

This miniseries was so good, we didn’t want it to end. The third and final episode of The New Edition Story gave what we all wanted, Bobby Brown acting up, the group(s) finding redemption and plenty of eye-opening tea.

Me trying to figure out what imma do tomorrow without a new part of the new edition movie #NewEditionBet pic.twitter.com/k0okV6DTMU — mmachi ✨ (@mmxchii) January 27, 2017

Who knew that Ricky Bell’s drug issues were so profound. That was just one of the revelations in last night’s episode.

But a question everyone is asking: when is the tour?

Considering just BBD made it to The Breakfast Club, don’t hold your breath.

Check out the best reactions and moments from the third episode of The New Edition Story.

THAT’s how Bobby Brown got the Gumby haircut?!

We thought everyone knew that’s where Boyz II Men got their name? Now you know.

