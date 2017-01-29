Hip-Hop Reacts To Trump’s Asinine #MuslimBan, Federal Judge Issues Stay
Donald Trump issued an executive order that amounts to a ban on people from Muslim countries entering the country. Needless to say, the move sparked outrage, protests at airports and moved judges to issue stays on the order, citing it as unconstitutional.
Comrade Trump signed the executive order on Friday (Jan. 27), and it banned citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.
Saturday was full of protests at international airports. Late last night, a Federal Judge issued a stay on the order.
Reports the New York Times:
A federal judge in Brooklyn came to the aid of scores of refugees and others who were trapped at airports across the United States on Saturday after an executive order signed by President Trump, which sought to keep many foreigners from entering the country, led to chaotic scenes across the globe.
The judge’s ruling blocked part of the president’s actions, preventing the government from deporting some arrivals who found themselves ensnared by the presidential order. But it stopped short of letting them into the country or issuing a broader ruling on the constitutionality of Mr. Trump’s actions.
The high-stakes legal case played out on Saturday amid global turmoil, as the executive order signed by the president slammed shut the borders of the United States for an Iranian scientist headed to a lab in Massachusetts, a Syrian refugee family headed to a new life in Ohio and countless others across the world.
Expect more protests. #resist
But first, #neverforget
Check out reactions from artists like Chuck D, John Legend, Q-Tip and more (including celebs & NBA players) below and on the following pages.
