Hip-Hop Reacts To Trump’s Asinine #MuslimBan, Federal Judge Issues Stay

Donald Trump issued an executive order that amounts to a ban on people from Muslim countries entering the country. Needless to say, the move sparked outrage, protests at airports and moved judges to issue stays on the order, citing it as unconstitutional.

Comrade Trump signed the executive order on Friday (Jan. 27), and it banned citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Saturday was full of protests at international airports. Late last night, a Federal Judge issued a stay on the order.

Reports the New York Times:

A federal judge in Brooklyn came to the aid of scores of refugees and others who were trapped at airports across the United States on Saturday after an executive order signed by President Trump, which sought to keep many foreigners from entering the country, led to chaotic scenes across the globe. The judge’s ruling blocked part of the president’s actions, preventing the government from deporting some arrivals who found themselves ensnared by the presidential order. But it stopped short of letting them into the country or issuing a broader ruling on the constitutionality of Mr. Trump’s actions. The high-stakes legal case played out on Saturday amid global turmoil, as the executive order signed by the president slammed shut the borders of the United States for an Iranian scientist headed to a lab in Massachusetts, a Syrian refugee family headed to a new life in Ohio and countless others across the world.

Expect more protests. #resist

But first, #neverforget

As suspected this tweet has been deleted. Retweet far and wide #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/3E0RIjmgCt — Nicola Lucas (@NicolaLucas) January 29, 2017

Check out reactions from artists like Chuck D, John Legend, Q-Tip and more (including celebs & NBA players) below and on the following pages.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Expect artists to be banned & jailed by 2020 .in the USA .. im clear on this pic.twitter.com/5ybYVFiAFy — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 28, 2017

This is a beautiful story. When we reject Iraqi refugees, we reject Brahim. Shame on America. Shame on Donald Trump. https://t.co/1NzFtUPvm8 — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2017

Donald Trump has broken America's promise to the world – Vox https://t.co/tAQtVJ3GvF — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) January 28, 2017

—

Photo: screen cap

Email This

Leave a Comment