Sage Steele Dragged To Eternia For Saying #MuslimBan Protesters Made Her Miss Flight

Sage Steele is either an agent or the most tone deaf Black, ahem, biracial woman of all time. The sports reporter took to Instagram to beef about protesters making her miss a flight at LAX, and she is getting properly dragged for her headassness (new word?).

Peep her message:

So THIS is why thousands of us dragged luggage nearly 2 miles to get to LAX, but still missed our flights. Fortunately, a 7 hour wait for the next flight to Houston won’t affect me that much, but my heart sank for the elderly and parents with small children who did their best to walk all that way but had no chance of making their flights. I love witnessing people exercise their right to protest! But it saddened me to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans. Yes, immigrants were affected by this as well. Brilliant. 🇺🇸

How dare these protesters make a fuss out of Cheeto Jesus signing an executive order that bans Muslims and prevents people with visas from entering this country. Can you believe they did this at international airports across the nation?

The nerve.

How about some empathy, Sage? Or, what is your suggestion for a more appropriate and convenient way, for you, to protest? We’ll wait.

Yeah, Sage Steele is getting fried on these Internets. Peep the glorious slander and jokes below and on the flip.

"Ma'am we don't have time for this, some of us are trying to get home" – sage steele to Rosa parks — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 30, 2017

The black delegation would like to trade Sage Steele for Michael Moore and a bag of peanut M&M's. — D. (@desto22) January 30, 2017

I enjoyed the movie except for the whole bridge thing. They could have come up with something better or chose a different time -Sage Steele pic.twitter.com/LZeSugFod0 — No Relation (@TheCosby) January 30, 2017

