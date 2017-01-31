Zendaya Gives Aspiring Plus Size Model A Gig After Troll Body Shamed Her

Zendaya has been diversifying her brand by way of her Daya By Zendaya clothing, which caters to a wide range of sizes from 0 to 22. An aspiring young plus-size model had her dreams come true when the actress came to her defense after an Internet troll tried to body shame her.

Last Friday, the K.C. Undercover star retweeted a meme from Twitter user @StarpowerXCV in where he ridiculed model @_illestCee over her weight. In the caption, Zendaya essentially blasted @StarpowerXCV and then asked her fans to help track down @_illestCee to make the offer.

“Stumbling across this is stupid sh-t, she is fine as hell head to toe and [guaranteed] [doesn’t] know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen,” she said in her initial tweet, which was retweeted over 60,000 times. From there, the search was on and below, we’ve collected the exchange as it happens. However, a Twitter user under the name @Urdelusional17 has unearthed @_illestCee’s old tweets where she insulted people and their children by calling them “ugly” along with other chatter.

Stumbling across this is stupid shit, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen. https://t.co/7IKDJkaQ5F — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

Can we find her @….I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model😍🤗😩 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

@_illestCee We are ready, when you are!!! — Daya by Zendaya (@dayabyzendaya) January 28, 2017

im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal — honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017

