#TrumpBlackHistory Hashtag Clowns The President For His Wack BHM Speech

President Donald Trump “honored” Black History Month with a speech that was full of “alternative facts” and shoutouts to himself.

Whenever President Trump attempts to talk to or about Black people, he manages to leave people even more offended or confused. The latest example comes courtesy a Black History Month speech he gave during a “little breakfast” at the White House earlier today.

Video and images of the event shows Trump looking like he’d rather be somewhere else. His words proved that as he used a monotone delivery to recognize the accomplishments of “Black Americans.” One person in particular he highlighted was Fredrick Douglass, who he heard was getting “popular.”

Here is more of what he had to offer via a transcript:

Well this is Black History Month, so this is our little breakfast, our little get-together…During this month, we honor the tremendous history of African-Americans throughout our country. Throughout the world, if you really think about it, right? And their story is one of unimaginable sacrifice, hard work, and faith in America. I’ve gotten a real glimpse—during the campaign, I’d go around with Ben to a lot of different places I wasn’t so familiar with. They’re incredible people. And I want to thank Ben Carson, who’s gonna be heading up HUD. That’s a big job. That’s a job that’s not only housing, but it’s mind and spirit. Right, Ben? And you understand, nobody’s gonna be better than Ben. Last month, we celebrated the life of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., whose incredible example is unique in American history. You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office. It turned out that that was fake news. Fake news. The statue is cherished, it’s one of the favorite things in the—and we have some good ones. We have Lincoln, and we have Jefferson, and we have Dr. Martin Luther King. But they said the statue, the bust of Martin Luther King, was taken out of the office. And it was never even touched. So I think it was a disgrace, but that’s the way the press is. Very unfortunate. I’m proud to honor this heritage and will be honoring it more and more. The folks at the table in almost all cases have been great friends and supporters. Darrell—I met Darrell when he was defending me on television. And the people that were on the other side of the argument didn’t have a chance, right? And Paris has done an amazing job in a very hostile CNN community. He’s all by himself. You’ll have seven people, and Paris. And I’ll take Paris over the seven. But I don’t watch CNN, so I don’t get to see you as much as I used to. I don’t like watching fake news. But Fox has treated me very nice. Wherever Fox is, thank you.

So, Trump thinks Fredrick Douglass, who has been dead for over 100 years “has done an amazing job.” Giving people the impression that he doesn’t know who Douglass is or if he is dead or alive. He never said what Douglass was doing a good job at exactly. Which is what his press secretary Sean Spicer is here to explain for him.

Of course, people had plenty to say about this, hence the #TrumpBlackHistory hashtag.

"Even though I wouldn't rent to them, George & Weezie didn't give up. & eventually found a place on the east side" #trumpblackhistory pic.twitter.com/zHMbTEPVxi — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) February 1, 2017

Comments: 0 Tags: donald trump

Email This

Leave a Comment