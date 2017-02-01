Nike and Jordan Brand Unveil 2017 Black History Month Collection [Photos]

Black History Month is here, and Nike and Jordan Brand have unveiled their annual lineup of kicks celebrating the event. Sneakerheads will no doubt be keen on the LeBron 13s, Air Force 1s (a Hi and a Upstep version), KD 9s and Kyrie 3’s that are part of the lineup.

The 2017 collection features a black and white color aesthetic, which is being called “decorative marbling” and is billed as a homage to the “strength of harmonious movement.” All the shoes also sport gold accents.

Besides the aforementioned kicks, the collection also includes Serena Williams’ Nike Flare, the Nike Lunar Epic, Air Jordan 1s and the Jordan Trunner.

But yo, this Air Force 1 is crack.

See more of the kicks below and on the following pages. While the offerings from Jordan Brand drop on Feb. 11, the Nike kicks drop on Feb. 16 at Nike.com.

—

Photo: Nike

Email This

Leave a Comment