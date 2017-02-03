Eminem Snaps On Big Sean’s “No Favors”, Calls Trump A B*tch [LISTEN]

Big Sean‘s new album, I Decided, dropped last night and his collab with Eminem has basically been trending ever since. “No Favors” is the name of the track and Em snapped.

Don’t sleep, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper got his, too. But, Slim Shady fans have been losing their minds considering his verse includes plenty of lyrical gymnastics, and bars about murdering Jamie Curtis giving Fergie a golden shower.

Also, he called President Trump aka Cheeto Jesus a b*tch. Yeah, he went there.

Listen to “No Favors” below.

