#GiuseppeWhatsGood: Nicki Minaj Claims “Racism” After Giuseppe Curves Her For Shoe Deal

Nicki Minaj says she feels disrespected by designer Giuseppe Zanotti after he named a pair of shoes after her, but never paid her or took her calls.

According to Nicki, she met the shoemaker years ago and he told her that he felt “inspired” by her work. So much that he was going to name a line of shoes after her. Flattered, she wore a pair of the shoes when she appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Here are some photos of the many pairs he named after her.

