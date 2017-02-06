Kanye West Deletes His Cheeto Jesus Tweets, Now Anti-Trump

Kanye West has seen the light and deleted all of his tweets praising one Cheeto Jesus. Is he back in the good graces of the culture, or is he still canceled, though?

Yeezy scrubbed his Twitter acocount of those headass tweets (but as always, nothing is ever really deleted on the Internets). Back in December, the “New Slaves” rapper tap danced into Trump Tower in NYC to meet with the then president-elect, not too long after his mental breakdown.

Shorty after the subsequent backlash, West took to Twitter to say that he wanted to meet with Trump to discuss “multicultural issues.” However, it seemed suspect since shortly after the meeting, all they said they did was talk “life.”

According to TMZ, it was the Muslim Ban, among other issues, that has spawned protests and legal action across the country that made Yeezy leave Team Cheeto.

So it wasn’t the vagina grabbing, faux fake news obsessing, emo-tweeting or having racist Steve Bannon in his hear that did it?

Got it. This is where we point out that Trump was talking about a Muslim ban during his campaign—thus way before West started heaping him with praise.

Peep Yeezy’s old tweets regarding La Naranja below and on the flip. We can forgive, but #neverforget.

