9 Things We Learned From Trayvon Martin’s Parents On The Breakfast Club

February 26, 2017 will mark the fifth year anniversary of the murder of Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman. Talking about the death of a child is difficult for any loving parent, but Travyon’s parents Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton stopped by The Breakfast Club to do just that.



Speaking with the morning trio, Mr. Martin and Ms. Fulton touch on a range of subjects including George Zimmerman’s apology, why she chose to support Hillary Clinton, and possibly getting into the political world.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Trayvon Martin’s parents on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Power 105

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment