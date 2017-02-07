Pusha T Shuts Down Rapper Claiming To Be On G.O.O.D. Music

Rapper King Myers alternative fact about being signed to G.O.O.D. music made it all the way to CNN. Pusha T is now shutting the rumor down.

King Myers has been campaigning his new single “Propaganda” by living up to the title and creating some of his own. He’s been online tagging Kanye West in his tweets about the song, also claiming that West produced it. Myers also went as far as to give the song credit for Kanye’s sudden change of heart to recant his support of Donald Trump.

West himself never co-signed or retweeted the message, which is a red flag seeing as how Kanye has a history of making sure you know when he’s said or created something.

Myers’ alternative facts made it as far as CNN when they reported on West’s new political stance and mentioned the song while saying Myers was a “signee” of G.O.O.D. Music. They have since corrected themselves.

Evidently, Myers got caught up in his own sauce and decided to call out G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T, saying it was now his turn to join his movement.

CONTINUED

—

Photo: screen shot

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment