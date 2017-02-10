18 Things We Learned From Jim Jones On Hot 97

Yesterday the Hip-Hop world was shocked to learned that Harlem’s own Jim Jones signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management team. Not because Jim Jones is the hottest free agent in the game (no shots) but because the history that Jay and Jim share is riddled with more beef than Oscar Mayer.

Today (Feb. 9) New York’s rider man stopped by Hot 97 and chopped it up with Funk Master Flex and spoke about his new home, Dipset’s break up, and being the originator of Love & Hip Hop.

At one point, Jones was driven to tears.

Here are the 18 things we learned from an often emotional Jim Jones on Hot 97.

—

Photo: Hot 97

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment