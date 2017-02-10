Misty Copeland Demands Under Armour CEO Walk Back Pro-Trump Comments

Ballerina extraordinaire Misty Copeland has a deal with Under Armour, which is why she’s speaking out against CEO Kevin Plank’s pro-Trump comments.

Earlier this week Plank called Trump an “asset” to the country for being a pro-business President. In saying that, it make it sound like Plank is also co-signing Trump’s racism and overall offensive behavior towards women and minorities.

Copeland, who just debuted a new women’s line with Under Armour has spoken out against Plank’s statements and is demanding that he either take them back or clarify himself.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Copeland writes:

I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to represent my community, gender, and career on the world stage. However, I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank’s recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported. Those of you who have supported and followed my career know that the one topic I’ve never backed away from speaking openly about is the importance of diversity and inclusion. It is imperative to me that my partners and sponsors share this belief. I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves.

Copeland is the latest UA athlete to speak out against Plank. NBA star Steph Curry voiced his displeasure with the comments and even hinted at leaving the company if UA’s views shifted from his own “core values.” Wrestler turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also spoke out against Plank but said that he still stood with the company and team despite the CEO’s views.

