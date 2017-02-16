Joe Budden Comes For Cam’ron, Killa Isn’t With The Sh*ts

Leave it to Joe Budden to usher himself into a beef he wasn’t even involved with. Jumpoff commented on Cam’ron copyrighting Byrdgang, and Killa was none too happy.

Budden addressed the topic on his “I’ll Name This Podcast Later” podcast, but he didn’t keep it even keeled.

“Dog, when he said, ‘You told me you wasn’t doin’ nothing with ByrdGang, so I copyrighted it,’ I would’ve f*cked him up, immediately!,” said Budden, passionately. “I’m f*cking you up, I don’t care if you’re my brother. I don’t understand that.”

Well, word got back to Cam, and he’s offered Budden the fade.

“Somebody wake Joey up.. Cause he ain’t gonna open my Dm.. Despite what people think.. I got genuine love for capo. We know each other’s families.. It would never go there. (Not on my end) but u.. U can’t afford these problems.. U think ransom was at ya door..,” wrote Cam as the Instagram caption of an image of a DM he sent Budden.

Let’s keep it on wax fellas, please?

