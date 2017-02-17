Who Is Yeezy Season 5 Model Halima Aden? [PHOTOS]

Halima Aden has become a darling of the fashion world and her notoriety has exploded after her appearance in Kanye West‘s brief Yeezy Season 5 showing at New York Fashion Week. Aden made headlines after she appeared in the Miss Minnesota beauty pageant in traditional Muslim garb and a burkini, and there many more layers to the Land of 10,000 Lakes native.

Last November, Aden turned heads after she entered the Miss Minnesota competition and became the first contestant to wear the innovative burkini. The Somali-American model hoped to inspire other Muslim girls, especially those from her native homeland. And with her showing in a full-length fur coat at Yeezy Season in a hijab, there will certainly be more to come.

Check out images we’ve collected from around the Web of Muslim Minnesota model Halima Aden below and on the following pages.

Kanye West casts hijab-wearing model Halima Aden in his Yeezy NYFW show pic.twitter.com/Ab0dANefUZ — Summa (@_summora) February 16, 2017

Meet Halima Aden. 🇸🇴 • 1st hijabi to compete in the Miss MN pageant

•1st hijabi model signed w/ IMG

•1st hijabi model to walk for #YeezyS5 pic.twitter.com/Cqcrsn8IcD — boqor riya. (@hausofriya) February 16, 2017

