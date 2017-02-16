Catsh*t Cheeto: Donald Trump’s Craziest Moments From His Zany Press Conference

Donald Trump held a press conference today, and it pretty must confirmed that POTUS no. 45 is bat sh*t cray cray. Like a petulant child, Cheeto Jesus barely answered questions posed, couldn’t keep Hillary Clinton’s name out of his mouth and at one point presumed all Black people know each other.

"SNL can't make a parody of my press conference if my press conference already sounds like a parody!" #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/yvXcV6P7AY — Jackson † (@thejgravitt) February 16, 2017

In case you don’t want to sit through the replay, we compiled the craziest moments from the presser. For the record, it was to announce his new nominee for Secretary of the Department of Labor, Alex Acosta. But it ended up being a look into the mind of a madman.

We can’t decide what’s more amazing (infuriating), the fact that this guy got elected or how incredibly out of his depth he really is.

That said…

Donald Trump thinks all Black people know each other.

"Are they friends of yours?" This is something PRESIDENT Donald Trump just asked a black reporter about the Congressional Black Caucus. — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) February 16, 2017

"I am the least racist person EVER. Hey, black reporter — what's Kanye up to? Could you text him?" #TrumpPressConference — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 16, 2017

Disgusting. Veteran Black reporter asks Trump if he'll meet with the Congressional Black Caucus. His reply, "are they friends of yours?" pic.twitter.com/IXrao6oem2 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 16, 2017

This is ironic considering in the same press conference he said he’s the least racist person you could know.

Donald Trump doesn't know who the CBC is. He also asked a black reporter to set up a meeting with them because he's fucking racist. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) February 16, 2017

And we quote, “The leaks are real. The news is fake.”

This banner says it all. pic.twitter.com/dk3ZakvUdM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2017

The people are real. The cases are real. The rulings are final. https://t.co/jddItTvgJM — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 16, 2017

Donald Trump: "The leaks are real. The news is fake." — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) February 16, 2017

