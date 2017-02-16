Catsh*t Cheeto: Donald Trump’s Craziest Moments From His Zany Press Conference
Donald Trump held a press conference today, and it pretty must confirmed that POTUS no. 45 is bat sh*t cray cray. Like a petulant child, Cheeto Jesus barely answered questions posed, couldn’t keep Hillary Clinton’s name out of his mouth and at one point presumed all Black people know each other.
In case you don’t want to sit through the replay, we compiled the craziest moments from the presser. For the record, it was to announce his new nominee for Secretary of the Department of Labor, Alex Acosta. But it ended up being a look into the mind of a madman.
We can’t decide what’s more amazing (infuriating), the fact that this guy got elected or how incredibly out of his depth he really is.
That said…
Donald Trump thinks all Black people know each other.
This is ironic considering in the same press conference he said he’s the least racist person you could know.
And we quote, “The leaks are real. The news is fake.”
