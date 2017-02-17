Kanye West’s New Dad-Friendly YEEZY Sneakers Getting Dragged For Filth

Kanye West was recently seen rocking a new pair of his own kicks being called Yeezy Runners. However, the all-white version he was spotted in has been getting mercilessly dragged on these Internets.

The cocaine colorway in particular looks a bit too dad sneaker like for the discerning Twitter peanut gallery. And despite more colorways being seen at the Yeezy Season 5 presentation, the slander is still being heaped on the shoe.

We’ll see if this translates to slow sales upon their release (doubtful), though.

Until then, peep the most hilarious of the YEEZY Runner ether below and on the following pages.

YEEZY Runner looks like a shoe you buy at Walmart yet somehow by the time it's released I'll have talked myself into dropping $250. pic.twitter.com/yNysLbmS22 — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) February 16, 2017

If you think these shoes are fire you are a brainwashed puppet and I don't respect you #yeezy pic.twitter.com/zbn6zt5Tw8 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 16, 2017

The new Yeezy Orthopedic 12's. pic.twitter.com/ElaNc0iY53 — Classic Dad Moves (@ClassicDadMoves) February 16, 2017

To all you dudes that clowned that Curry Low and stayed silent when these RN Harlem Hospital PE's dropped ……… kill yourself 🔪💣🔫⚔️⚱️⚱️⚱️⚱️ A post shared by Petty Pendergrass (@sneakersensei) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:34am PST

