Kanye West’s New Dad-Friendly YEEZY Sneakers Getting Dragged For Filth

Feb 17 2017, 11:29am

Kanye West was recently seen rocking a new pair of his own kicks being called Yeezy Runners. However, the all-white version he was spotted in has been getting mercilessly dragged on these Internets. 

The cocaine colorway in particular looks a bit too dad sneaker like for the discerning Twitter peanut gallery. And despite more colorways being seen at the Yeezy Season 5 presentation, the slander is still being heaped on the shoe.

We’ll see if this translates to slow sales upon their release (doubtful), though.

Until then, peep the most hilarious of the YEEZY Runner ether below and on the following pages.

To all you dudes that clowned that Curry Low and stayed silent when these RN Harlem Hospital PE's dropped ……… kill yourself 🔪💣🔫⚔️⚱️⚱️⚱️⚱️

