8 Things We Learned From Trey Songz On The Breakfast Club

R&B heartthrob Trey Songz’s been in quite some drama for the past minute. Not only was he being blamed for the Giants taking the L in the playoffs for turning them into the yacht club, but Keke Palmer’s been sullying his name like there’s no tomorrow.



Today, Trigga stopped by the Breakfast Club to clarify a few of those aforementioned incidents while also talking about today’s political climate, his new “reality” show, and why he hasn’t settled down with one woman.

Here’s the 8 things we learned about Trey Songz on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: screen cap

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment