MMA Fighter Taunts Opponent By Dancing, Promptly Knocked The F*ck Out

What was this burger thinking? On Saturday (Feb. 18) at the British Challenge MMA 18 in Colchester, England, amateur fighter Joe Harding decided to taunt his opponent, Johan Segas, with some struggle dance moves—think a b-boy on crack—after getting a good hit in.

Segas responded in kind with a vicious kick to Harding’s head that knocked him smooth the f*ck out.

Bruh!

What more is there to say? Peep the footage below, it’s glorious.

GOD DAYUMMMM. Johan Segas KTFO's Joe Harding at BCMMA 18. When showboating goes wrong. Savage head kick. pic.twitter.com/pPkOPmdmOf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2017

