Boogie & The Brow: DeMarcus Cousins Traded To The New Orleans Pelicans
The first blockbuster trade of the season has gone down. DeMarcus Boogie Cousins has been traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Say what now?
Reports the NBA:
The trade, which was first reported by The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, will have Cousins pairing up with fellow All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who took home MVP honors in Sunday’s All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center after scoring a record 52-points in the Western Conference’s win.
The reported deal evolved throughout the night and will also involve Omri Casspi going to New Orleans for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks in 2017.
