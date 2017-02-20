Boogie & The Brow: DeMarcus Cousins Traded To The New Orleans Pelicans

The first blockbuster trade of the season has gone down. DeMarcus Boogie Cousins has been traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Could this be the moment Boogie found out? 🤔 (via @manny_vieites) pic.twitter.com/homKWcsi2V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2017

Say what now?

Reports the NBA:

The trade, which was first reported by The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, will have Cousins pairing up with fellow All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who took home MVP honors in Sunday’s All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center after scoring a record 52-points in the Western Conference’s win. The reported deal evolved throughout the night and will also involve Omri Casspi going to New Orleans for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks in 2017.

Peep reactions the the swap below and on the following pages.

Boogie and The Brow. Copyright that.

Sacramento has agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

I want Boogie and Brow to dominate. I want Boogie’s career from now on to prove without a doubt that he wasn’t the issue in Sacramento. — Greg Wissinger (@gwiss) February 20, 2017

dog… stills of Demarcus Cousins finding out he got traded + his reaction got me dying right now pic.twitter.com/53iDdzEBe3 — Cliff Skighwalker (@Skighwalker) February 20, 2017

Photo: Twitter

