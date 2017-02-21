Supreme Branded MetroCards In NYC Cause Long Lines & Struggle

Streetwear staple Supreme came up with the bright idea of flipping branded MetroCards in NYC. They became available on Monday (Feb. 20), and the result was long lines and plenty of struggle.

Now vending in select stations: Supreme branded MetroCards pic.twitter.com/ah2kmT0laA — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 20, 2017

Also, there was plenty of slander online from people who couldn’t fathom hypebeasts would wait on line for a MetroCard with a Supreme logo on the back.

The $5.50 card is good enough for two (2) swipes, but are nevertheless being resold on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

Considering past Supreme f*ckery, no one should have been surprised. See scenes from the Supreme MetroCard drop and reactions below and on the following pages.

#hbouthere: Line for the Supreme x @MTA MetroCard at 14 Street – Union Square 🚇 pic.twitter.com/w6RsWhro5R — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) February 20, 2017

Supreme Should've Put Those Metrocards At The Worst Stations. Prove Your Allegiance To Being A Hypebeast & Fight Crips/Hobos For Your Card — Lil Wifi (@VanRidd) February 20, 2017

As Soon As You Pull A Supreme Metrocard At Broadway Junction pic.twitter.com/q11RiaZ01V — Lil Wifi (@VanRidd) February 20, 2017

People are really lining up for $75 Supreme-branded metrocards. pic.twitter.com/CaZRDx35c6 — Anuli (@anuliwashere) February 21, 2017

