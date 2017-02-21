Supreme Branded MetroCards In NYC Cause Long Lines & Struggle
Streetwear staple Supreme came up with the bright idea of flipping branded MetroCards in NYC. They became available on Monday (Feb. 20), and the result was long lines and plenty of struggle.
Also, there was plenty of slander online from people who couldn’t fathom hypebeasts would wait on line for a MetroCard with a Supreme logo on the back.
The $5.50 card is good enough for two (2) swipes, but are nevertheless being resold on eBay for hundreds of dollars.
Bruh…
Considering past Supreme f*ckery, no one should have been surprised. See scenes from the Supreme MetroCard drop and reactions below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: MTA