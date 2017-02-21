O.J. Simpson Could Be Released From Prison This Year

O.J. Simpson, the man who allegedly did you know what, could be getting out of prison this year.

Simpson has been locked up in Nevada since 2008 after he was convicted of 12 charges stemming from a sting operation he orchestrated to retrieve memorabilia that he claimed was stolen from him. Those charges included conspiracy, burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, but many believed it was overkill and retribution for “getting away with it” back in 1995.

Simpson was originally sentenced to 33 years in prison, but Sports Illustrated is reporting that the former football star and television personality could be released thanks to a points system the Lovelock Correctional Center he’s being held in uses to assess an inmate’s risk. In order to be considered for parole, an inmate must have between zero and two points based on 11 factors. Here’s how O.J. is looking.

The point system goes:

Age at time of first arrest (0 points) Prior probation or parole revocation (0 points) Employment history immediately before arrest (0 points) Offense leading to current or prior convictions (2 points) History of drug or alcohol abuse (0 points or 1 point) Gender (1 point) Current age (-1 point) Active gang membership (0 points) Completed education, vocational or treatment program during prison term (-1 point or 0 points) Disciplinary write-ups (-1 point) Custody level (0 points)

Simpson is currently sitting at a favorable zero to two points which makes him a candidate for early release. Simpson turns 70 in July.

Photo: AP

