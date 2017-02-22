9 Things We Learned From Wood Harris On The Breakfast Club

In his career Wood Harris has played many fan favorite characters in different shows and different movies. From Ace in Paid In Full to Avon Barksdale in The Wire, Harris is well-known and loved in the culture.



Today the Chicago actor stopped by The Breakfast Club and chopped it up with Angela Yee and Charlamange Tha God about why he shaded Kevin Durant on social media, working with Tupac on Above The Rim, and Cam’ron going off script in Paid In Full, amongst other topics.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Wood Harris on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Power 105

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment