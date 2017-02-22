Exclusive: GET OUT Red Band Trailer – White People Love Making People Sex Slaves?

Do white people love making people sex slaves? That’s one of the questions in this exclusive red band trailer of Universal Pictures film GET OUT, written and directed by Jordan Peele.

In the clip, Chris, the young African-American man (portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya) who is visiting the parents of white girlfriend (Allison Williams) for the first time finds himself in an awkward position. He reaches out to his good friend for advice, and somehow the convo turns to sex slave and Jeffrey Dahmer.

Watch Hip-Hop Wired’s exclusive trailer below. GET OUT is in theaters this Friday, February 24.



—

Photo: screen cap

