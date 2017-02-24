#BRUHNews: Chair Throwing Brawl Erupts In City Island Seafood Spot [VIDEO]
An epic brawl features chairs being thrown and a vicious beatdown went down in City Island. Of course, it was caught on video.
We don’t know what caused the fight, but it put a WWE Royal Rumble to shame. It happened at Seafood City, a restaurant in the North Bronx enclave.
That’s a lot of chairs being hurled, bruh.
The reactions are almost as outrageous as the footage. This is why The Bronx can’t have nice things. SMH.
—
Photo: screen cap