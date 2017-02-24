Robert Longfellow

#BRUHNews: Chair Throwing Brawl Erupts In City Island Seafood Spot [VIDEO]

» by Feb 24 2017, 9:59am

An epic brawl features chairs being thrown and a vicious beatdown went down in City Island. Of course, it was caught on video. 

We don’t know what caused the fight, but it put a WWE Royal Rumble to shame. It happened at Seafood City, a restaurant in the North Bronx enclave.

That’s a lot of chairs being hurled, bruh.

The reactions are almost as outrageous as the footage. This is why The Bronx can’t have nice things. SMH.


Photo: screen cap

