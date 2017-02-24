#BRUHNews: Chair Throwing Brawl Erupts In City Island Seafood Spot [VIDEO]

An epic brawl features chairs being thrown and a vicious beatdown went down in City Island. Of course, it was caught on video.

We don’t know what caused the fight, but it put a WWE Royal Rumble to shame. It happened at Seafood City, a restaurant in the North Bronx enclave.

That’s a lot of chairs being hurled, bruh.

The reactions are almost as outrageous as the footage. This is why The Bronx can’t have nice things. SMH.

Update: They're fighting with chairs in City Island now. This what happens when it hits 60 degrees in February pic.twitter.com/HcXhZVR08b — Juicy Jel (@WhyUMadThough) February 24, 2017

Seafood city be like pic.twitter.com/jV452JVQOY — Mr Monday Night (@1thing_Scorp) February 24, 2017

Lmao city island not safe no more bruh pic.twitter.com/0mzHH5EIVa — 🗽gattiB. (@1gattiB) February 24, 2017

—

Photo: screen cap

