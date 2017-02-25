Instead Of Properly Addressing Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj Starts Beef With…Trey Songz
After a fiery Remy Ma diss, Nicky Minaj has already taken a pair of L’s, per the Twitter delegation, without even dropping a response track. The 1st was Instagramming it out, the second was coming for Trey Songz.
In Remy’s “ShEther,” the Bronx rapper claims Trigga broke off the YMCMB Barbie.
The R&B crooner took to Twitter (see above) to say he was laughing at his name being brought up, and Nicki took offense. This is where we mention she would delete the tweet(s), see below.
“Wut u SHOULD b saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real niggaz do real things. I done gotchu 6 million plaques,” she told Songz.
What followed was back and forth, with Trey essentially telling her to focus on the matter at hand.
Yep. Trey Songz denied smashing Nicki Minaj. How is that for irony?
Time to focus, Nicky.
Oh yeah, he plugged his new music.
—
Photo: Twitter