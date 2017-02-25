Instead Of Properly Addressing Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj Starts Beef With…Trey Songz

After a fiery Remy Ma diss, Nicky Minaj has already taken a pair of L’s, per the Twitter delegation, without even dropping a response track. The 1st was Instagramming it out, the second was coming for Trey Songz.

In Remy’s “ShEther,” the Bronx rapper claims Trigga broke off the YMCMB Barbie.

The R&B crooner took to Twitter (see above) to say he was laughing at his name being brought up, and Nicki took offense. This is where we mention she would delete the tweet(s), see below.

“Wut u SHOULD b saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real niggaz do real things. I done gotchu 6 million plaques,” she told Songz.

What followed was back and forth, with Trey essentially telling her to focus on the matter at hand.

Yep. Trey Songz denied smashing Nicki Minaj. How is that for irony?

Trey Songz denies PIPING Nicki Minaj down. Is Trey lying or Remy lying? pic.twitter.com/psP6zxurgf — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 25, 2017

Time to focus, Nicky.

People asking Trey Songz if he smashed Nicki and he tryna find out who told on him like "WHICH ONE OF YA'LLLLLLLL" pic.twitter.com/hxeoWxZ8YM — Chief (@Danny_MAZE) February 25, 2017

Nicki mad at Trey Songz and that nigga was just minding his business, women blame men for everything 😂 — Deion of House Stark (@DeionGottaSTFU) February 25, 2017

Nicki responding to Trey Songz before Remy. pic.twitter.com/OYCE8aJ1C6 — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) February 25, 2017

So, Nicki Minaj is going to ignore Remy Ma and start twitter beef with Trey Songz? I am tired pic.twitter.com/PbCKNB2RXE — R (@ravontay) February 25, 2017

AHAHAHAHAHAH NICKI DELETED THE TWEETS???? — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) February 25, 2017

Oh yeah, he plugged his new music.

