First 48: Nicki Minaj Still Hasn't Responded To Remy Ma, Posted Pic With Monica, Tho

Remy Ma boasted that she responded in 48 hours on “ShEther,” her blistering lyrical chopper spray at Nicki Minaj. Two days later, and all we’ve gotten from Ms. Minaj is deleted tweets toward Trey Songz and more Instagram posts.



There are those—mostly “Barbs”—who feel that Nicki Minaj need not respond.

That’s not how this Hip-Hop ish works. You want to be the Queen of Rap, you better handle your business when someone worthy comes for your neck. That said, there are those who say Remy isn’t worth a response since her bank account allegedly pales in comparison to the YMCMB Barbie’s.

Again, that’s not how this Hip-Hop ish works.

We want bars, that is all. #ForTheCulture

#LaterGram #MakeLoveVideoShoot ❤️😍 #Top10RapSongUSiTunes 👅😘 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Photo: Instagram

