Lil Kim Says She’s Staying Out Remy Ma’s Beef With “Ol’ Girl”

Lil Kim has come forward to dispell rumors that she was planning to team up with Remy Ma against Nicki Minaj.

In an interview with Billboard, the Queen Bee says:

We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that. They have a rumor out there like, “Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.” First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation. But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing “ShETHER,” that shit is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period. Just like [Drake’s] “Back To Back” was hard — just good hip-hop music. But I got nothing to do with that. When I had my situation and my situation came up, I handled my business. If anybody comes to me, if ol’ girl came to me, I’ma give them the business. That’s just the bottom line of it. So if it ain’t coming my way, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. Me and Remy is cool. I hate when media do that. That’s the thing.

As soon as Remy’s “ShEther” track hit the web, rumors began surfacing that a coalition of the willing was coming together to go at Nicki. The rumors grew even stronger when Kim shouted out Remy Ma and Cardi B at a show, suggesting that they come together to record a new version of her 1997 hit “Ladies Night” which many assumed was going to be a diss. That is not the case according to Kim.

“What I said was, ‘Shout out to the beautiful ladies who was on this stage with me tonight, Cardi B and Remy!’ because we needed more of that,” she explains. “We don’t do shows together like the men do shows together.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Nicki Minaj has yet to release a response outside of Instagram posts.

Read the entire interview here.

Photo: WENN.com

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment