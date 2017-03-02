Nicki Minaj Calls Charlamagne “Phony and Fake” For Not Supporting Her

Nicki Minaj is still addressing everyone except Remy Ma. This time the Young Money rapper came for Charlamagne and DJ Envy

While discussing the beef and the blistering “ShEther” on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne mentioned how the “I got more money than you” angle won’t work in this battle. He then revealed that Nicki contacted him.

“Nicki actually texted me this weekend, She texted you too Envy, she called us both phony and fake,” said Charlamagne. “The reason she called me phony and fake was because I tweeted that ‘Remy Martin is so disrespectful’ after the diss record came out and Nicki says I didn’t say anything about her two verses that she put out this week.”

Those would be “Swalla” and “Make Love.” So, yeah.

Peep the full discussion below.

